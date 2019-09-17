Choti Sardarni: Sarabjit confused about his decision to divorce Meher

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' show Choti Sardarni will showcase a shocking twist.



It was earlier seen that Param gets chickenpox and Meher takes care of him 24/7.



Param’s entire family distances themselves from him because of the contagious disease but not Meher.



The doctor then asks Sarabjit to keep pregnant women away from Param as it would be dangerous for the woman as well as the baby in the womb.



Sarabjit is shocked and ousts Meher from Param’s room.



Meher refuses to go and is determined to take care of Param and reside with him in the same room.



Sarabjit is confused about his decision to divorce Meher after seeing her true love for Param.



It will be interesting to see what he does next.