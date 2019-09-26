Choti Sardarni: Sarabjit-Meher's new task with ‘Chor’ encounter on Param's birthday party

MUMBAI: Sarabjit and Meher's marriage relationship is facing many ups and downs in the ongoing storyline.

Meanwhile, the family announces Param's birthday party where a magician comes to entertain the kids, but later it is learnt that the Magician is a thief.

Sarabjit is stuck in trouble as Meher made him drink something, which lead to Sarabjit's stomach pain.

Sarabjit and Meher announce treasure hunt game in the party for the kids while here the thief aka magician steals money from the locker.

However, a kid catches the thief but as per the game rules, the magician shuts his mouth by giving him some money.

Luckily, when Sarabjit and Meher will hunt for the kids, they will spot the thief.

The thief will escape leaving the money bag behind.

However, Sarabjit and Meher save the money but a big problem is on their way with the money bag.