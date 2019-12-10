News

Choti Sardarni star Avinesh Rekhi's birthday wish for his father is too beautiful for words

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2019 03:34 PM

MUMBAI: Avinesh Rekhi is known for his handsome looks and incredible work in many TV shows. The actor has appeared in daily soaps like Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Chhal - Sheh Aur Maat, and Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, among others. Avinesh has charming looks and a personality that makes everyone drool over him. 

The actor is currently seen playing the role of Sarabjit Gill in Colors' show Choti Sardarni and is winning hearts with his brilliant performance. Avinesh is paired opposite Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and their jodi is being liked by the viewers. Also, Avinesh's Sardar getup is suiting him well and is loved by his fans. 

The actor enjoys a great fan following on Instagram, and he makes sure to keep his fans updated about his latest whereabouts.

Today is a special day for the actor, as it is his father's birthday. Avinesh took to Instagram to wish him with a heartfelt post. 

Take a look at Avinesh's post.

It seems Avinesh is very fond of his dad and considers him his idol. He also calls his dad his superhero. Avinesh's sweet wish for his daddy dearest gives us major father-son goals.

