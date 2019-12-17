Choti Sardarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia personifies elegance in these delightful pictures

MUMBAI: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is currently seen in Colors' show Choti Sardarni as Meher and is winning hearts with her brilliant performance. The actress' fresh pair with Avinesh Rekhi, who plays Sarabjit, is loved by the viewers.

Nimrit is one beautiful diva and we have seen many stylish avatars of hers in the show. She plays the role of a Punjabi girl in the show and is also Punjabi in real life. Now, through her latest Instagram posts, she has given a glimpse of her beauty.

Nimrit shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page where she is seen wearing a bright maroon salwar kameez paired with heavy gold earrings. The actress is seen enjoying a sunny day in these cold winters.

The sun-kissed pictures of Nimrit are a pure delight for her fans.

Take a look at Nimrit's post.

In 2018, Nimrit was crowned as FBB Femina Miss India Manipur. Nimrit has previously worked in music videos titled Serious and Masstani which were sung by Bannet Dosanjh and B Praak respectively.

What do you think about Nimrit's pictures? Tell us in the comments.