Choti Sarrdaarni actress Anita Raaj's building sealed for COVID-2019 positive case; read details

MUMBAI: Anita Raaj is a well-known film and television actress. The veteran actress is known for her performances in films like Prem Geet, Naukar Biwi Ka and Zara Si Zindagi, among others. She is currently seen in Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni.

The actress is in trouble. After the police arrived at her building after a watchman complained that she had partied with few visitors, now reportedly her building at Pali Hill has been sealed after a neighbour has tested positive for Coronavirus. Also, an FIR has been filed against Anita.

When a leading entertainment portal contacted the Khar Police station and spoke to PSI Thaskar, he confirmed about the FIR. The portal further contacted the Investigating Officer on this case, Mr Karsure, who also confirmed the same and said that Anita's building has been sealed.

Anita has stated that she was not partying. Mr Karsure said that partying was not the issue but the fact remained that three people had come to her house from outside. "There were five people coming down when those three left and the FIR has been filed against all the five. Her husband (Sunil Hingorani) was also one of them."

Mr Karsure added that the FIR has been initiated because 'there is a rule that we have to maintain a certain social distancing'.

