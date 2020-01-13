Choti Sarrdaarni cast celebrates the festival of Lohri

MUMBAI: Lohri is around the corner and the cast of COLORS’ Choti Sarrdaarni gears up to celebrate with pomp and gaiety. The episode tonight will showcase the celebrations packed with lots of drama.



While the entire family prepares for the ceremony, Param refuses to wear the pagh and Harleen feels that it is Meher’s ploy. While the Lohri celebrations are on, Meher and Sarabjit exchange gifts making the occasion even more auspicious. But in the midst of the celebration, a larger problem looms that Meher finds out about Param’s health that leaves her shocked.

The cast had a lot of fun shooting for the sequence as they gathered around the bonfire, sing songs, dancing and exchange greetings. Putting on their brightest clothes, Mehar, Sarabjit and Param danced to the beats of dhol adding more liveliness to the celebration.