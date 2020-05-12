Choti Sarrdaarni fame Mansi Sharma is now mom to a baby boy

MUMBAI: Mansi Sharma who essays the role of Harleen in the show Choti Sarrdaarni was expecting her first child with husband Yuvraj Hans. Now, they are blessed with a baby boy. Yuvraj took to social media to share the good news. The new parents are over the moon with the arrival of the little one.

Taking to his Instagram account, the new father posted on his stories, 'It's a baby boy'. He also mentioned the location as Chandigarh in his Insta stories. Soon, messages of congratulations started pouring in.

Mansi had announced her pregnancy in the sweetest way. In March, the actress took her Instagram account to post the good news by sharing her baby shower pictures and revealed she is 8 months pregnant. Posting the picture on her Instagram account in which she's posing with hubby Yuvraj Hans, Mansi wrote, 'Baby Shower #Thank u Rabb ji for everything #8 months #touchwood #to be mom n dad #blessed'.

Credits: SpotboyE