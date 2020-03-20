Choti Sarrdaarni: Harleen refuses to trust Meher but Sarabjit supports her

MUMBAI: Colors' show Choti Sarrdaarni is going through a high voltage drama. We have seen how Meher is adamant and is set to get Rana and Ginni married. But things are not easy for her as she will be facing lots of problems. The Sandhus are not ready to accept this marriage and are constantly creating problems.

In the previous episode, we saw how Sarabjit clears all the misunderstandings he had against Meher and apologises to her. Meher forgives Sarabjit and they head back home.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Harleen says that she doesn't trust Meher with anything. However, Sarabjit comes to her rescue and says that he has complete faith in Meher.

Later, during some celebrations, Meher romantically falls in Sarabjit's arms and they both share a cute romantic moment.

Both look into each other's eyes with love and are completely lost into each other.