News

Choti Sarrdaarni: Harleen refuses to trust Meher but Sarabjit supports her

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
20 Mar 2020 05:52 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' show Choti Sarrdaarni is going through a high voltage drama. We have seen how Meher is adamant and is set to get Rana and Ginni married. But things are not easy for her as she will be facing lots of problems. The Sandhus are not ready to accept this marriage and are constantly creating problems.

In the previous episode, we saw how Sarabjit clears all the misunderstandings he had against Meher and apologises to her. Meher forgives Sarabjit and they head back home.  

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Harleen says that she doesn't trust Meher with anything. However, Sarabjit comes to her rescue and says that he has complete faith in Meher. 

Later, during some celebrations, Meher romantically falls in Sarabjit's arms and they both share a cute romantic moment.  

Both look into each other's eyes with love and are completely lost into each other.

Tags Colors tv Choti Sarrdaarni Harleen Meher Sarabjit Rana Ginni Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here