Choti Sarrdaarni: Meher- Sarabjit-Param giving us major family goals; these pictures prove it

MUMBAI: Colors' show Choti Sarrdaarni has been entertaining the viewers with its amazing storyline. The show is being highly appreciated by the viewers.

Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are playing the lead roles of Sarabjit and Meher respectively in the show. Also, the major highlight of the daily is their cute little son Param whose character is being played by Kevina Tak. She has not just won hearts with her mind-blowing acting but also with her sweet looks.

The show has witnessed Holi celebrations and the entire star cast is all decked up for the same.

Kevina who is very active on Instagram has posted a few pictures where she is seen happily posing with her on-screen parents Meher and Sarabjit. Interestingly, all three of them are twinning in bright pink coloured outfits which make them look like one perfect family.

Check out their pictures here:

Fans are loving this sweet little on-screen family and these pictures have given us major goals.

What do you think about Meher, Sarabjit and Param's twin game? Tell us in the comment section.