Choti Sarrdaarni’s Avinesh Rekhi’s FUN and PRODUCTIVE way to entertain fans

MUMBAI: Popular television actor Avinesh Rekhi has come up with an interesting idea to entertain his fans and followers.

And, we must say that his idea is not just for entertainment but can also keep you engaged in a fun and productive way.

Wondering what it is? Well, it’s called the tongue-twister challenge. For the uninitiated, tongue-twister is a sequence of words that are tricky to pronounce quickly and correctly.

Avinesh, who is currently seen in the tele serial Choti Sarrdaarni, has been taking to Instagram and asking his fans and followers to take up this challenge. He has yet again asked everyone to try it, and this time, it’s a Punjabi one. His post read, 'Another Tongue twister ..but this time a punjabi one..Try it's fun.. and challenge yourself ..'

His tongue twister details include,

'Choocha Chu Chu Karda

Chu Chu Karda kyun Choocha

Je Chooche Ne Fer Chu Chu Kita

Fer Pata Lag Ju

Choocha Chu Chu Kyun Karda.'

Check out his post right here.

So, did you try and succeed in the tongue twister challenge? Hit the comment section below.

On the professional front, Avinesh Rekhi rose to fame after playing the role of Uma Shankar Toshniwal in Star Plus’ Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji. He is currently seen as Sarabjit Singh Gill in Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni.