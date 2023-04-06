Chris Gayle on collab with Arko: 'I had to learn the skill of rapping'

Former West Indies cricket captain and record-breaking batsman Chris Gayle spoke about his collaboration with singer Arko for the track 'Oh Fatima' and said that he had to "learn" to rap.
MUMBAI :Former West Indies cricket captain and record-breaking batsman Chris Gayle spoke about his collaboration with singer Arko for the track 'Oh Fatima' and said that he had to "learn" to rap.

Cricketers Brett Lee and Chris Gayle will interact with Kapil Sharma on his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. They will swing hilarious anecdotes about their lives on and off the cricket field. Adding a musical twist to the cricket fun, will be singer and music composer, Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

During a candid conversation, Kapil inquires about Gayle's collaboration with Arko for a song, asking whether Gayle possesses rap skills or if he had to learn it.

In response, Gayle said: "I had to learn the skill of rapping. I enjoy being a student, always eager to listen and learn. Arko is incredibly talented and is particular about his lyrics."

"When he shared the track with me, he provided a rough version and said: "This is what I'm looking for.' It was a new experience for me. I instantly vibed with the beat, and he suggested, 'Hey, let's make it happen'. It turned out to be a great collaboration."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.


SOURCE- IANS

 

