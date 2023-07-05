Chris Pratt's acting ambition was triggered after he got lost in a mall

Hollywood star Chris Pratt decided to become an actor after getting lost in a mall as a child.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 22:00
Chris Pratt

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Chris Pratt decided to become an actor after getting lost in a mall as a child.

The 43-year-old star made a concerted effort to become louder and more noticeable after he got lost while he was out with his family in Minnesota, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Pratt, who is now one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, told Entertainment Tonight, "I was walking in the mall holding, I thought, my mom's hand. And then I just looked up and she wasn't there and I was lost in the mall. I started to cry and some adult stranger, by the grace of God not some weirdo, found me and brought me back. We started looking around for my family [for] what felt like ages, finally found them - they were shopping and didn't even notice I was gone."

He said that the incident changed his entire outlook. The movie star also revealed that it triggered his acting ambitions.

He shared, "I think from that moment forward I was like, 'If I'm in the room, I'm gonna be loud.' And I'm gonna be noticed and I'm gonna make sure everyone knows I'm there just in case I get lost. They're gonna actually notice me. I really think that's why I became an actor."

SOURCE: INAS

Chris Pratt Entertainment Tonight louder Instagram TellyChakkar
TOP STORIES
Mahaakshay says his teachers wanted his father Mithun to come for PTA meets
MUMBAI: Mahaakshay Chakraborty has spoken about how his school teachers asked him to get his father Mithun Chakraborty...
Dalip Tahhil: Spent months researching Bhutto's life, mannerisms, speech patterns
MUMBAI: Actor Dalip Tahhil will be seen essaying the role of Zulfiqar Bhutto, a prominent Pakistani Sindhi politician...
Rohit Roy on 'KKK13': Don't see it as a reality show, I see it as an adrenaline rush
MUMBAI: In his 29-year-long journey in Hindi entertainment showbiz, popular actor Rohit Roy will be seen in a reality...
Vijay Varma's 'Dahaad' character oozes reptile-like energy
MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Varma worked closely with the costume designer of the series 'Dahaad' to ensure that even in his...
Vivek Agnihotri: 'The Kerala Story' team will get 'unimaginable hate'
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday told cast and crew of 'The Kerala Story' that their lives will not be the...
