TV News

The girl next door actress Rishina Kandhari to play a powerful lawyer!

MUMBAI: Actress Rishina Kandhari to be seen with her Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai actor Randeep Rai in an upcoming web series. Ever since the actor duo... read more

23 Nov 2020 06:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Pranali Rathod on her equation with Barrister Babu co-star Aurra AKA Bondita: I...

MUMBAI:Pranali Rathod is presently seen as Saudamini in Colors' drama series Barrister Babu. The show which started airing earlier this year in... read more

23 Nov 2020 06:33 PM | Harmisha Chauhan
Fan shares pic of special Kapil Sharma Show cake; the comedian thanks the fan...

MUMBAI: The comedy-king Kapil Sharma wished a fan a speedy recovery from Covid-19 in a tweet after the fan shared a heartwarming picture celebrating... read more

23 Nov 2020 05:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Comedian Rajeev Nigam says no one from the fraternity helped him except Maniesh...

MUMBAI: Comedian Rajeev Nigam is going through an extremely difficult time. He lost his son Devraj just a few days ago. The Har Shaakh Pe Ullu... read more

23 Nov 2020 05:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: #SSRCulpritsRoamingFree trends on social...

MUMBAI: The Sushant Singh Rajput case is one of the most high-profile cases in the country. In spite of three agencies investigating it, there has... read more

23 Nov 2020 05:43 PM | Ektaa Kumaran
Tapasya Nayak Srivastava joins Colors’ Maulkki

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer Ekta Kapoor rolled out a new show titled Maulkki on Colors recently. The show is garnering great response.The serial stars... read more

23 Nov 2020 05:36 PM | Dharini Sanghavi
Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul gets emotional of being tested positive for...

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actress has got quite emotional about being infected with the virus... read more

23 Nov 2020 05:31 PM | Dharini Sanghavi
Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh to be Kapil Sharma's guest on...

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar has been all over the news ever since she made her relationship with beau Rohanpreet Singh official on social media. The actress... read more

23 Nov 2020 05:17 PM | Harmisha Chauhan
The nominations process creates new rifts between contestants on Bigg Boss 14

MUMBAI:  Day 45: The dreaded time when housemates are nominated for eviction is here in Bigg Boss 14. The process is known to create fearsome rifts... read more

23 Nov 2020 05:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni to enter Star Bharat’s Gupta Brothers - Chaar Kunware...

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Gupta Brothers - Chaar Kunware From Ganga Kinaare which  launched sometime back will soon witness a new entry in the show.... read more

23 Nov 2020 05:11 PM | Dharini Sanghavi
Ankita Bhargava birthday wish for Karan Patel is all things love

MUMBAI: Karan Patel rose to fame with his performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor celebrates his birthday... read more

23 Nov 2020 05:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Check out what Anirudh and Bondita are up to in these BTS pics from the sets of...

MUMBAI: Colors' popular show Barrister Babu which is based on social drama is witnessing lots of twists and turns in the story. The show recently... read more

23 Nov 2020 05:04 PM | Harmisha Chauhan
Mamta Verma bags Sony TV's new show

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of television. We love to treat our avid readers with fresh news from Telly World... read more

23 Nov 2020 04:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
This is why Sushant Singh Rajput fans upset seeing Ankita Lokhande dancing with...

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular film and television actresses. She has been wooing the audience with her acting chops and good... read more

23 Nov 2020 04:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Meet the biggest prankster on the set of Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: The energetic stars of Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir never fail to keep the entertainment quotient high on screen and also behind the scenes. The... read more

23 Nov 2020 04:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Paresh Rawal and Saanad Verma spotted!

MUMBAI: Versatile actor Saanand Verma was recently spotted with actor Paresh Rawal in Chandigarh. They were shooting for Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Sanon... read more

23 Nov 2020 04:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shalu Shreya roped in for Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya season 10

MUMBAI: Here we are back with another lead from Zing TV’s episodic show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya which returned with 10th season.We were the first ones to... read more

23 Nov 2020 04:41 PM | Dharini Sanghavi
Pratik Gandhi's next is a Gujarati Romantic Comedy Directed by Hardik...

MUMBAI: Pratik Gandhi's next #VaahlamJaaoNe a Gujarati romantic comedy film is helmed by Hardik Gajjar and written by Rahul Patel. The film's... read more

23 Nov 2020 04:38 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 14: Pulling inmate Rahul Vaidya's legs, host Salman Khan asks...

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya’s marriage proposal to girlfriend Disha Parmar is no secret at all. Every Bigg Boss fan is well aware of... read more

23 Nov 2020 04:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sofia Hayat REACTS as trollers COMPARE Sana Khan to her

MUMBAI: Sana Khan is known for her work in the entertainment world. She was also a participant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. The... read more

23 Nov 2020 04:22 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Telly fame Srishty Rode expresses anger for not receiving her 'hard-earned...

MUMBAI: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and the pretty actress Srishty Rode was recently seen travelling to Jaipur for a shoot but it seems like that... read more

23 Nov 2020 04:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
SCOOP: Kanikka Kapur’s CONTRACT expires; will the actress continue to be a part...

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about Sony... read more

23 Nov 2020 03:58 PM | Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Namit Das: I was on set two days after marriage

MUMBAI: Actor Namit Das shared a fond memory from his small screen days on the occasion of World Television Day on Saturday.Namit recalled his stint... read more

23 Nov 2020 03:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Justin Bieber curious about Covid scenario in India

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber is curious about the Covid situation in India, and whether people are wearing masks.Recently, Bieber held a live... read more

23 Nov 2020 03:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bollywood drug cartel case: Mumbai court grants bail to Bharti Singh and Haarsh...

MUMBAI: On Saturday, the NCB raided the house of ace comedian Bharti and Haarsh. They found drugs, and later, when the duo was called for questioning... read more

23 Nov 2020 03:36 PM | Ektaa Kumaran

Pages

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See