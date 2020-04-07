CID actor Dayanand Shetty talks about his lockdown routine

MUMBAI: Due to coronavirus, people have been advised to stay indoors. During the lockdown period, people are indulging in various things. Now CID actor Dayanand Shetty has spoken about his lockdown routine.

Dayanand aka Daya from the crime-based show, CID is doing things which you would have never seen him do on-screen. Well, Daya who has a famous tagline, 'Daya Darwaza Todo' shared with SpotboyE.com how he is contributing in the household work during the lockdown and also taking precautions to fight the Coronavirus. He told the portal, "There is no other precaution than self-isolation. We have to quarantine ourselves in our respective houses. Even family members should maintain self-distance is what I would suggest. Because at least, one person from the house steps out to get basic necessities and we don't know who can become the carrier. Medication is definitely not there but I keep coming across the gharelu nuskhas like drinking water, eating garlic and stuff. Although I just drink warm water as that is what I have been following since ages."