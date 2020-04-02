CID to return on Sony TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about the changed line-up of shows due to Coronavirus.

We exclusively reported that Star Plus will telecast Hotstar Originals on the channel while Zee TV will air reruns of the shows as well as the web-series of Zee5. Colors might bring back Bigg Boss 13 on the 10 pm slot and Comedy Nights with Kapil too along with a few daily soaps. Star Bharat will telecast a mixture of original episodes of their ongoing shows along with re-runs of a few shows.

We also reported that Aahat, Superstar Singer and Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai will return on Sony Entertainment Television.

Now, the latest update is that popular investigation serial C.I.D which gained immense popularity will also return on the channel.

With the show, ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya, Fredricks and Dr. Salonki became household names.

The viewers were already missing the show and given the fact that it has immense fan-following, the makers have decided to bring back the show.

