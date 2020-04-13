CID’s ACP Pradyuman appointed to reveal Prithvi and Sherlyn’s conspiracy

MUMBAI: Before you guys start racking your brains and start visualizing ACP Pradyuman actually entering Zee TV’s popular drama Kundali Bhagya, stop it now itself!

It is nothing but another meme which is doing rounds on social media!

Well, we enjoy seeing memes especially when the entire world population has been quarantined, social media has become our best friend for its unlimited source of entertainment.

Every now and then we come across memes made on TV shows and actors. The latest one to tickle our funny bones is a meme made on popular show Kundali Bhagya wherein CID’s ACP Pradyuman in his style is asking ‘Daya zara pata lagao Prithvi and Sherlyn pakde kab jaenge’.

A true Kundali Bhagya fan will relate to this meme as in spite of endless conspiracy Prithvi and Sherlyn have always managed to escape.