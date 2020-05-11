CID's ACP Pradyuman and his team had predicted the spread of a deadly virus like coronavirus

MUMBAI: Coronavirus has left everyone worried. Everything has come to a halt and people are locked-up in their own homes. Amidst this, it seems CID's ACP Pradyuman and his gang had predicted the spread of a deadly virus like coronavirus!

Sony TV's CID was one of the longest-running television series. The show featured Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastav and Dayanand Shetty as Senior Inspectors Abhijeet and Daya and others. CID's ACP Pradyuman and his team have cracked many cases, and one such case, which they investigated way back in 2013, was the spread of a deadly virus like Coronavirus! The episode was titled, The Case of the Deadly Virus (Khatarnak Virus Ka Rahasya).

Shivaji Satam recalled the episode and compared the plot to the current Coronavirus situation. He was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "One of the most memorable CID episodes for me was The Case of the Deadly Virus."

In the episode, the makers got a lot of things right as they were seen wearing protective bodysuits, gloves and masks in order to remain safe. Just as the Coronavirus doesn't have any cure, the deadly virus shown in that particular episode too didn't have any cure and, in the episode, it was said that the only cure for this is death!

Interestingly, Ashutosh Gowariker had acted in that episode. The episode starts with a voice-over saying, "This seemingly harmless vial contains a dangerous strand of a new virus. A kind previously unknown to man. Not only does it cause a horrifying death, it also spreads like wildfire, taking more and more lives. The only cure for this virus is death." Also, the doctor, in the episode, revealed that the virus spreads rapidly and can be transmitted by sneezing, coughing or shaking hands.

