Cinépolis celebrates the magic of popcorn and cinemas on National Popcorn Day

National Popcorn Day is just around the corner, a special day dedicated to every movie lover’s favourite snack! Cinépolis, India’s 1st International and the world’s 2nd largest movie theatre circuit in attendance, gears up to liven yet another year of its National Popcorn Day celebration on 19th January.

Centred around this year’s theme of, ‘Be a Cine Pop Star’, the festivities will include special screenings, popcorn offers, in-cinema engagement and a social media contest for our patrons to enjoy. Movie goers can enjoy ‘bottom less’ i.e. unlimited refills of their favourite popcorn with the Cinépolis Friends Combo of coke and popcorn on the National Popcorn Day, at select cinemas. Attractive popcorn photo-ops, games and challenges will also be organized at select flagship cinemas across India. Right from the décor to the setup, the theme of National Popcorn Day will recreate the magic and love for popcorn in our hearts.

Adding to the drama, Cinépolis is hosting a special digital contest that urges popcorn lovers to show their enthusiasm and pop moves through a fun dance contest. Patrons pop and lock to the tunes of a specially curated popcorn tune, upload the video on Instagram and get a chance to win complimentary movie vouchers. So, get your grove on and participate now!

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Devang Sampat, Dy CEO, Cinépolis India said, “At Cinépolis, we believe in offering our patrons a cinematic experience like none other and this begins the minute they step into a Cinépolis. With popcorn being the most loved movie snack for generations, we are very excited to celebrate National Popcorn Day with splendor and fun. This is our fifth year of celebrating National Popcorn Day and honouring the importance of popcorn and movies.”

Cinépolis commenced celebrating National Popcorn Day in 2016, setting it off with a theme that is creative and peppy to the core. With each year the celebrations are made more exciting with new additions to the festivities. This time-honoured treat is available at Cinépolis multiplexes in three different variants – butter salted, cheese and caramel. So, it’s time to pop up in large numbers to celebrate this memorable day.

