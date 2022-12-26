Cine Workers Association demands an SIT probe from the Maharashtra government in the Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case!

MUMBAI : The television industry got the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma, passed away by committing suicide.

The actress hanged herself on the sets of the show and the incident took place in her co–actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan’s makeup room. He essays the role of (Alibaba).

Tunisha was the lead of the serial and she had a good bond with her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan. Sources confirm that the actress committed suicide in the actor's makeup room.

The tragedy has shocked the country and people want answers now in another update,

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded that the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of actor Tunisha Sharma. As quoted by news agency ANI, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said on Sunday, "We demand the government form an SIT in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case and the investigation be done properly. Today, I went to the set where Tunisha Sharma committed suicide. I found people were scared."

"Something wrong must have happened. Women are not safe on the set (of the television show that Tunisha was shooting for). The set is at a very interior location where people are afraid to commute. The government should pay attention to this matter and have the death probed by an SIT. Many things will come out after the probe," added the AICWA president.

Earlier an shocking update was reported by Times Now, Sheezan finally admitted that he was in a relationship with Tunisha, He further told police that he and Tunisha broke up as they had an age difference. Police sources told the portal Times Now, that the actor has told cops that they ended their relationship as their religions were different and there was an age gap.

As per sources, Sheezan was initially detained by the Mumbai police for interrogation, where he will be questioned on her suicide and the bond that he shared with her.

The actor has been arrested in the charges filed by Tunisia’s mother for abetment to suicide after the news broke and she registered an FIR against him a new complaint letter is doing the rounds of the internet, in which Tunisha’s mother blames Sheezan Khan and says that the two were in a relationship and due to disagreements and a break up that happened, Tunisha took her own life.



