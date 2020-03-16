Clean shaven, crew cut: Why Vivian Dsena is trending on social media

Vivian Dsena has been playing the role of Ranveer in the daily show 'Sirf Tum', which also stars Eisha Singh in the lead role.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 21:45
MUMBAI: Vivian Dsena has been playing the role of Ranveer in the daily show 'Sirf Tum', which also stars Eisha Singh in the lead role.

The actor has been a part of the show for the past nine months. Recently, he was trending on social media for his new look in the show.

Dsena now sports a clean-shaven look and a crew cut, looking much younger than before. Speaking about the transformation, he says: "This new look is rejuvenating. After the makeover, when I came to the sets, I felt so recharged. And I have been getting great feedback."

He added, "My fans have been an integral part of my growth. I got to know from our team that after my new look was revealed, both the show and myself are trending on social media.

"Honestly, it's a different feeling when your hard work and dedication pays off. I have always maintained myself properly because good habits and dedication can take you places."

SOURCE-IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 21:45

