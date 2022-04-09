Clean shaven, crew cut: Why Vivian Dsena is trending on social media

Vivian Dsena has been playing the role of Ranveer in the daily show 'Sirf Tum', which also stars Eisha Singh in the lead role.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 16:30
Clean shaven, crew cut: Why Vivian Dsena is trending on social media

MUMBAI: Vivian Dsena has been playing the role of Ranveer in the daily show 'Sirf Tum', which also stars Eisha Singh in the lead role.

The actor has been a part of the show for the past nine months. Recently, he was trending on social media for his new look in the show.

Dsena now sports a clean-shaven look and a crew cut, looking much younger than before. Speaking about the transformation, he says: "This new look is rejuvenating. After the makeover, when I came to the sets, I felt so recharged. And I have been getting great feedback."

He added, "My fans have been an integral part of my growth. I got to know from our team that after my new look was revealed, both the show and myself are trending on social media.

"Honestly, it's a different feeling when your hard work and dedication pays off. I have always maintained myself properly because good habits and dedication can take you places."

SOURCE: IANS

Vivian Dsena Ranveer Sirf Tum Eisha Singh Feedback Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 16:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Marathi web series 'Jakkal' to tell story of Pune serial murders
MUMBAI : Marathi web series 'Jakkal' is set to unravel the Joshi-Abhyankar serial murders that took place in the Pune...
'Delhi Crime 2' director Tanuj Chopra explains how he selected locations across the city
MUMBAI : 'Delhi Crime 2' director and showrunner Tanuj Chopra speaks about how he and his team looked at Delhi as a...
Shocking! Check out THESE Bollywood actresses who refused to work with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the most bankable superstars in Bollywood. He has launched many newcomers into the...
Kya Baat Hai! Not just Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer and Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, THESE popular TV jodis were also rumoured to be dating
MUMBAI: Oftentimes, TV stars become close friends and sometimes, their professionalism helps them in bringing out the...
From being a salesperson to becoming a celebrity, Mr. Faisu shares his Rags to riches story on COLORS’ ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’
MUMBAI: The audience's favourite star-studded dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” is all set for the new season,...
Angad Hasija rewinds, recalls his days on 'Bidaai' as it's set for re-telecast
MUMBAI: TV actor Angad Hasija got nostalgic as his first show 'Sapna Babul Ka ... Bidaai' was slotted for a re-run on...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Check out THESE Bollywood actresses who refused to work with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan
Shocking! Check out THESE Bollywood actresses who refused to work with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan
Latest Video