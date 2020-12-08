Club House Unavailable, Tapu Sena Left With Society Garden As The Only Option To Host Pizza Party

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Tapu sena in a dilemma over where to host their much anticipated pizza party. Bhide has fumigated the Club House along with the rest of Gokuldhaam Society and no one knows that Tapu sena has sneaked in pizzas without their parents’ permission. The pizzas have arrived and is presently sitting at Abdul’s shop getting cold as they decide what to do next. With nowhere else to go, Tapu sena assemble in the Society garden to explore their options.

The situation is slowly getting out of hand for Tapu sena. They have managed to hide the pizzas, but have no place to eat it at. Goli’s patience is thinning with each passing minute knowing well that the pizza is within his reach yet he cannot have it. Tapu sena almost decides that they will consume the pizzas in the Society garden but Sonu stops them from even considering this as an option. She reminds them that if her father – Bhide finds out about the pizzas, not just her but all of them will be in serious trouble.

What are their options? Will they have to just forget about the pizzas or will they somehow find a place to enjoy the pizzas without anyone finding out? There is going to be quite a bit of slapstick comedy that viewers will be treated to during this entire pizza saga. To not miss on any of the fun, watch the upcoming episodes of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.