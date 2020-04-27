News

Co-contestants USED friendly banters AGAINST me in the show: Ankush Rampal on MTV Splitsvilla X2

Ankush Rampal decodes the reason why the contestants conspired him to get eliminated from MTV Splitsvilla X2

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
27 Apr 2020 01:32 PM

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla has always been a visual delight. The twelfth season of the show has taken the drama notches higher than the previous seasons we have seen! 

One of the highlights of the season was when a contestant Ankush Rampal was directly eliminated from the show for passing obscene comments on a female contestant post which he was eliminated from the show.

IN a recent LIVE session, Ankush revealed what exactly transpired, he said, “We all have to agree that we have our set of friends we talk to them in a way that we don’t speak to others. It’s a bro code. I spoke about a female contestant just in a friendly banter with someone I felt was my friend. But the co-contestants in the Villa used this topic to get one competitor out from the show. They knew I was a strong competition. Physically and mentally they couldn’t compete with me and hence they came up with bringing a ‘friendly banter’ out in open and made it sound like a heinous crime. Woman card was played. I strongly believe that all of it was a subtle conspiracy to easily get rid of a competitor”.

What are your views on Ankush’s statements? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags MTV Splitsvilla X2 Ankush Rampal Ashish Batiya Miesha Iyer Aradhna Sharma Alfez Khaishagi Piyush Sharma Arshiya Arshi Aahna Sharma Priyamvada Kant Shrey Mittal Saundarya Thakkur Sambhav Baid Bhavin Bhanushali Bhavya Singh Hridya TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here