Co-contestants USED friendly banters AGAINST me in the show: Ankush Rampal on MTV Splitsvilla X2

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla has always been a visual delight. The twelfth season of the show has taken the drama notches higher than the previous seasons we have seen!

One of the highlights of the season was when a contestant Ankush Rampal was directly eliminated from the show for passing obscene comments on a female contestant post which he was eliminated from the show.

IN a recent LIVE session, Ankush revealed what exactly transpired, he said, “We all have to agree that we have our set of friends we talk to them in a way that we don’t speak to others. It’s a bro code. I spoke about a female contestant just in a friendly banter with someone I felt was my friend. But the co-contestants in the Villa used this topic to get one competitor out from the show. They knew I was a strong competition. Physically and mentally they couldn’t compete with me and hence they came up with bringing a ‘friendly banter’ out in open and made it sound like a heinous crime. Woman card was played. I strongly believe that all of it was a subtle conspiracy to easily get rid of a competitor”.

