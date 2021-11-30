Co-star- bonding: Simple Kaul and Karanveer Mehra!

MUMBAI: Simple Kaul and friend Karanveer Mehra are seen in the youth-based show Ziddi Dil Maane Na. Though they have known each other for many years, they never got the opportunity to work on a project together. Finally, they are happy to have got this opportunity.

“As an actor, he is very good and as a friend, he is very funny. He is always up for some mischief and you can never take him seriously. He is really fun to be around and is a good guy. He is a terrific artist and is a natural actor as he gets into the character in a second. He just flows with the mood of the scene and is doing a really good job playing his role in the show,” she adds. Karan has already started shooting for the show and his track is live now.

“I am very excited to be able to work with him. Working with a friend is always pleasurable. At the same time working with a good actor is always exciting, and I want to explore other sides of my character with him. There is so much to learn from Karan. He is an amazing person,” she concludes.