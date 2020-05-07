Coincidence - Star couple Sumeet and Chinmayee feature in Star Bharat shows

MUMBAI: It’s a special thing when two telly stars who are married to each other feature in different shows which coincidently air on the same channel. Sumeet Raghavan and Chinmayee Sumeet who have been married to each other for 24 years have not only managed to capture each other’s heart but that of the audience too.

Star Bharat has recently launched two shows wherein Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Sumeet Raghavan essays the role of Sahil and his wife Chinmayee Sumeet who essays the role of Dr. Babasheb’s mother, Bhimabhai in the show Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar – Ek Maha Manav Ki Maha Gatha.

On that note, popular actress Chimayee Sumeet mentions “Star Bharat as a channel has indeed become closer to our hearts. Sumeet & myself are lucky as a family to be entertaining its viewers, especially during this lockdown. On receiving the opportunity to essay Bhimabhai as a character is one of the greatest achievements achieved in my career. I am glad that Star Bharat has brought such an inspiring show like Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar – Ek Maha Manav Ki Maha Gatha in such trying times to motivate the viewers with its powerful content.”

The pair seem to have a lot in common. Coincidently they happen to share the same birthdate as well. It’s also exciting for their fans to catch a glimpse of the pair through their acts on Star Bharat.

Well, their stars have certainly been aligned and we wish them the best for all that they endure.