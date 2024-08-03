COLORS’ actors honor the unyielding spirit of women this Women's Day

MUMBAI: Deepika Singh essaying the role of Mangal in COLORS’ ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ says, “We see our mothers, sisters, wives, and daughters working hard to make everyone’s life better and easier in the family and even at work without giving them enough credit. For instance, my character, Mangal manages household chores, takes care of the family, drops her kids to school, and supports her sister Lakshmi. Despite all this, she isn't getting the respect she deserves. The mission of this Mangal is to encourage people to value the love many Mangals of the world bring to their families. Here’s hoping that running a household will not be a thankless job anymore. A very happy Women's Day to you all.”

Amar Upadhyay, essaying the role of Agni in COLORS’ ‘Doree’ says, “I consider myself fortunate that not just me but the roles I am playing value and admire women. Ganga, who is a Bunker, saved and welcomed Doree to his world as a father. He stood up for Doree and joined her fight against regressive thinking. Agni (Ganga Prasad) has lost his memory but still has this natural instinct to protect and cherish women. As for myself, I admire and inspire all the women in my family - my wife, mother, and daughter. I believe that the women in our family are the Lakshmis of our house. Even on the sets of Doree, I feel blessed to have all female co-stars such as Mahi Bhanushali (Doree), Sudhaa Chandran (Kailashi Devi) and Toral Rasputra (Mansi) who keep on inspiring us in some or the other way. Here’s wishing all the wonderful women, a Happy Women’s Day!”

Shagun Pandey essaying the role of Veer in COLORS’ ’Mera Balam Thanedaar’ says, “I hold dear and deep connections with the women in my life be it my mother, sister, and female friends. Their influence not only shaped my identity but also guided my career path. In 'Mera Balam Thanedaar,' I portray a character dedicated to upholding women's rights, a cause close to my heart. It's vital for us men to acknowledge and cherish the invaluable contributions of the women who brighten our lives. Let's stand unwaveringly for equality, always ensuring women's safety and respect. They deserve nothing less than our unwavering support and admiration.”

Mallika Singh essaying the role of Princess Kaurwaki in COLORS' 'Pracchand Ashok' says, "Embodying Kaurwaki's character, I am continually inspired by the depth and fortitude she exudes. In her, I witness the determination innate to all women. Her journey epitomizes the courage to confront life's complexities with grace. Despite challenges, Kaurwaki has her head held high, representing the unbreakable spirit of womanhood. This Women's Day let's celebrate the strength we all carry. May we all rise, conquer, and shine in our own unique ways. Happy Women's Day!"

