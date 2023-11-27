In COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ Anurag faces big battle, while Ankita and Neil's nomination clash ignites explosive showdown

MUMBAI: In tonight's gripping episode of COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS,' tensions escalate as Anurag wants to voluntarily leave the show. Expressing his frustrations to Ankita that even in the contract it is written that she can sleep for more time. Anurag is accusing Bigg Boss of unfairly targeting him and being biased toward other contestants. He boldly asks Bigg Boss for the trophy and insists on leaving the show right away, urging an immediate exit to send him home. The drama unfolds as Bigg Boss gathers everyone in the chalk area, cautioning Anurag about the repercussions of his disruptive behavior. He says to Anurag that going to every housemate and ear-filling them will only cause him a problem. Bigg Boss challenges Anurag that if he continues his crying, he should be ready for the war from his side. The suspense builds as viewers await Anurag's decision will he ultimately exit the house or choose to stay?

In a riveting nomination task named Welcome to the Highway to Eviction, high drama unfolds in the Bigg Boss house. In the task, Neil nominates Ankita because Vicky nominates him, which later sparks a fiery confrontation between the two. Ankita, unimpressed by Neil's choice, criticizes his gameplay as timid, labeling him a coward in the process. She tells him if he is nominating her, he should have a valid reason and not nominate her just for the sake of nominations. Meanwhile, Ankita asks Neil in a sarcastic way does he finds her so pretty that he is only looking at her. A fun banter takes place where Ankita says to Neil that don’t breathe near her smell is coming in return of which Neil said he can also smell hollowness within her. However, the banter takes a sharp turn when the lighthearted exchange escalates into a full-blown fight as voices rise, and both housemates are shouting at each other to keep quiet. Later Ankita tells Neil to go away from there. The nomination task not only adds an intense layer to the game but also reshapes the dynamics between Ankita and Neil. As their verbal communication intensifies, viewers are left on the edge, eagerly anticipating how this clash will influence the path of their journey in the Bigg Boss house.

