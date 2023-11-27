In COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ Anurag faces big battle, while Ankita and Neil's nomination clash ignites explosive showdown

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 15:58
Anurag

MUMBAI: In tonight's gripping episode of COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS,' tensions escalate as Anurag wants to voluntarily leave the show. Expressing his frustrations to Ankita that even in the contract it is written that she can sleep for more time. Anurag is accusing Bigg Boss of unfairly targeting him and being biased toward other contestants. He boldly asks Bigg Boss for the trophy and insists on leaving the show right away, urging an immediate exit to send him home. The drama unfolds as Bigg Boss gathers everyone in the chalk area, cautioning Anurag about the repercussions of his disruptive behavior. He says to Anurag that going to every housemate and ear-filling them will only cause him a problem. Bigg Boss challenges Anurag that if he continues his crying, he should be ready for the war from his side. The suspense builds as viewers await Anurag's decision will he ultimately exit the house or choose to stay?

In a riveting nomination task named Welcome to the Highway to Eviction, high drama unfolds in the Bigg Boss house. In the task, Neil nominates Ankita because Vicky nominates him, which later sparks a fiery confrontation between the two. Ankita, unimpressed by Neil's choice, criticizes his gameplay as timid, labeling him a coward in the process. She tells him if he is nominating her, he should have a valid reason and not nominate her just for the sake of nominations. Meanwhile, Ankita asks Neil in a sarcastic way does he finds her so pretty that he is only looking at her. A fun banter takes place where Ankita says to Neil that don’t breathe near her smell is coming in return of which Neil said he can also smell hollowness within her. However, the banter takes a sharp turn when the lighthearted exchange escalates into a full-blown fight as voices rise, and both housemates are shouting at each other to keep quiet. Later Ankita tells Neil to go away from there. The nomination task not only adds an intense layer to the game but also reshapes the dynamics between Ankita and Neil. As their verbal communication intensifies, viewers are left on the edge, eagerly anticipating how this clash will influence the path of their journey in the Bigg Boss house.

Watch ‘BIGG BOSS’ co-presented by HYUNDAI & APPY FIZZ, co-powered by DABUR RED BAE FRESH GEL & TRESEMME, SPECIAL PARTNER Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, SMART LOCK SCREEN PARTNER GLANCE & HYGIENE PARTNER, HARPIC’ every Monday to Friday at 10.00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.

Salman Khan Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Tehelka Jigna Vohra KhaanZaadi TV news bigg boss 17 TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 15:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal got hitched to business tycoon Aman Mehta; Check out the PICs here!
MUMBAI: Sharmin Saigal, the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, recently got married! The director of the multinational...
Exclusive! Pashmina has been shot in the format and visuals like a webseries: Nishant Singh Malkhani
MUMBAI: Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Films Private Limited, Pashmina is an...
Kya Baat Hai! Pakhuri Awasthy Rode shares her joy of completing 8 years as Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn, reposts a fans' wish
MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy is a well known face in the world of Television. She has been known for shows like Razia...
In COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ Anurag faces big battle, while Ankita and Neil's nomination clash ignites explosive showdown
MUMBAI: In tonight's gripping episode of COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS,' tensions escalate as Anurag wants to voluntarily leave...
OMG! Rani Mukerji reveals after the release of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, there were many divorces, “It is very important to talk about…”
MUMBAI: Rani Mukherji is one of the finest Indian film actresses. She has won millions of hearts with her women...
What!!! New woman to enter Anuj’s life post his separation with Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today.The show starring Rupali Ganguly and...
Recent Stories
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Woah! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal got hitched to business tycoon Aman Mehta; Check out the PICs here!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nishant
Exclusive! Pashmina has been shot in the format and visuals like a webseries: Nishant Singh Malkhani
1
Kya Baat Hai! Pakhuri Awasthy Rode shares her joy of completing 8 years as Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn, reposts a fans' wish
Tina
Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 16's Tina Datta gives a glimpse of her birthday in Dubai, check it out
Salman
Bigg Boss 17: Whoa! Orry shocks Salman Khan as he reveals earning Rs 20-30 just from selfies, here’s how the actor reacted
Shabir
Kanchi Kaul shares romantic moments spent with beau Shabir Ahluwalia on their 12th marriage anniversary; says 'Thankyou for the mischievous glances, secret smiles and priceless nothings'
Sheezan Khan
Exciting! Sheezan Khan all set to mark his comeback to the fiction show with Chand Jalne Laga after a break from the field