COLORS’ celebrates Dussehra with ‘Sitaaron Ki Vijaydashmi’

This year, COLORS will celebrate the auspicious day through a grand and colorful Mela that will bring together all COLORS family together to entertain the viewers. The special segment called ‘Sitaaron Ki Vijaydashmi’ will surely double the festive fervor with dance, drama, celebration and fight over evil. COLORS family will be seen fighting the trap laid out by the devil in disguise, along with having a great time through a series of interesting performances.

Each character of COLORS protagonists will reflect based on how Sita of today doesn't need anyone, she is very confident and strong enough to fight her battle.

The special 3 hour long celebration will also witness the stars of the upcoming movie Made In China, Raj Kumar Rao, Mouni Roy, and Boman Irani. As they come together to answer various questions and bust myths associated with the festival, they will also add up to the festivities.