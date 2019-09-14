News

Colors’ Choti Sardarni shoot gets STALLED!

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 02:32 PM

MUMBAI: Choti Sardarni might be impressing the audience with its upbeat drama, but all is not well on the sets of the show.

Apparently, according to a report in India Forums, the Allied Mazdoor Union turned up on the sets yesterday where the shoot of the show had to be stalled for over three hours because of non-payment of dues.  

While producer duo Pradeep Kumar and Rajesh Ram Singh claimed that they have made some payment and that's how the set design budget, which was also exceeded by art director Parul Bose, was also cleared.  He also mentioned that the shoot cannot be stalled and they also had to call the cops for continuing the shoot.

