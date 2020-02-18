Colors' to launch a comedy show

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

With the mega success of shows like Bigg Boss 13, Chhoti Sardarni, Naagin 4 and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Colors TV is riding high on success.

The channel is rigorously working on getting varied content on the Television screens for the viewers. The newly launched shows Barrister Babu, Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story and Shubh Aarambh have been very well received by the audience. The reality shows on Colors namely Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Khatron Ke Khiladi also look quite promising.

To add more flavour and entertainment to the stellar line up of shows, Colors will soon launch a comedy show.

TellyChakkar.com have exclusive information that the channel is working out to finalize a comedy show with a well-known production house.

We couldn't connect with the channel's spokesperson for a comment.

