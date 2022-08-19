COLORS' family extent their greetings for Janmashtami

MUMBAI: The festival of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated across India by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance - music performances, and the Dahi Handi competition. As the auspicious day get closer, the COLORS family is all set to enjoy this auspicious day with all joy. Despite the tight schedules, the actors are all ready to relish the day with their reel and real families. Here's what some of the COLORS stars shared when asked about 'Janmashtami'.

Nyrraa Banerjee, who plays the vicious character Rani in COLORS' 'Pishachini' shares,

“We Mumbaikars celebrate each and every festival with utmost joy. Janmashtami is amongst my most favourite ones. I feel calm when I listen to Lord Krishna bhajans, the vibes of Janmashtami is surreal. This year, I will celebrate this day with my family and step out to witness the famous ‘Dahi-handi in the town’. Moreover, we have a beautiful celebration on the sets of ‘Pishachini’ too. Though I am playing the evil character and won’t be a part of the celebrations on the screen, but I will full-fledged celebrate the festival off screen with my co actors. May Lord Krishna bless you! Happy Janmashtami.”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who plays the certifiable role of Tejo in COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’ says

"I am super excited to celebrate this year’s Janmashtami. Everyone on the set of ‘Udaariyaan’ have planned to keep the celebrations going off screen too. The whole cast and crew will do a maha aarti for ‘Lord Krishna’ and swing his idol on the ‘Jhula’ by following the traditions. I can't wait to enjoy this day with everyone. Wishing everyone a very peaceful and happy Krishna Janmashtami."

Simba Nagpal who plays the role of Rishabh in COLORS' 'Naagin 6' shares,

"I remember in my early school days; we used to celebrate this festival by dressing up as ‘Kanhaji’. We used to get pampered with a lot of delicious food and love. This year we have decided to do a small function at home, as I will be shooting for ‘Naagin 6’ a day before and after. We will be celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna at midnight, followed by the puja and offering special preparations like panjiri, kheer, maakhan-mishri etc. My only wish this year is that may Lord Krishna take away everyone's tensions and worries and gives all the love, peace, and happiness.”

Isha Malviya who plays the role of Jasmine in COLORS’ ‘Udaariyan’ shares

“Back in my hometown people would start practicing for ‘Krishna Leela’ a month before. There used to be beaming lights, proper costumes, decorated stages, powerful mics and speakers and above all, some real tasty food. We were a bunch of kids who would just enjoy the day running around the temple and ground. This year, I will be shooting for an episode with my ‘Udaariyaan’ and COLORS family, I am really looking forward to celebrating this festival with them and have lots of laddoos. Wishing you all a very happy Krishna Janmashtami.”

Stay tuned to COLORS for more updates