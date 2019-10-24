COLORS’ Gathbandhan hits a double century

MUMBAI: Double dose of excitement and celebrations are in store for COLORS’ Gathbandhan as the show celebrate the completion of 200 episodes. Thanking the entire cast and crew for their dedication and efforts in making the show a success, the team celebrated the occasion with a special cake cutting.The unconventional love story of a don and an IPS officer from different stratas, kept the viewers entertained and glued to their television screen. Raghu (Abrar Qazi) and Dhanak’s (Shruti Sharma) pair emerged as viewers’ favourite ‘jodi’. Savitri Mai (Sonali Naik) who is the heart of the show also won manyhearts with her quirky role.Expressing her happiness on the success of the show, Shruti Sharma aka Dhanak says, “With Gathbandhan, we strived to bring a fresh story to our viewers, we thank the audience for their continuous and undying support and look forward to building a stronger relationship with them in the future”.A proud Abrar Qazi who plays Raghu said, "We are extremely grateful to our lovely audience who hasalways been supportive and have appreciated our hard work. The journey so far would have beenimpossible without their support and love. I am delighted to be associated with a show like Gathbandhanand I thank COLORS for giving me this opportunity to be part of a show that is so loved.Sonali Naik aka Savitri Mai said, “We can’t believe it’s been 200 episodes already. Each day has beenmore exciting than the one before. I am overwhelmed with the response I got from the viewers for mycharacter. I have developed a great bond with the team over a period of time and I am grateful that I waschosen to play the role of Savitri.”