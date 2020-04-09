COLORS’ innovatively bridges the gap between characters and the audience from home

MUMBAI: While millions turn to television for their entertainment needs in the time of isolation, COLORS introduces a unique programming approach to keep the audience connected with their favorite characters. Along with providing anecdotes from the lives of the characters, the channel is also introducing on-air series of gags featuring the talented duo- Bharati Singh and Harsh Limbachhiya titled- Hum, Tum aur Quarantine.

In an industry first, the channel will give the audience a glimpse into the quarantine life of the actors from its popular shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti Astitva Ehsaas Kii, Naati Pinky Kii Lambi Love story and Pavitra Bhagya. From sharing their experiences, cooking for each other, discussing the current issues, playing virtual antakshari, dancing together, to going on balcony dates, the actors’ lockdown diaries will be aired as snippets during the primetime slot. While Pinky will be seen dancing away the quarantine blues, Heer will be seen checking up on her husband and her veers, and Gills and Dhillon family from Choti Sardaarni will also get together for a video call antakshari. Additionally, with Hum, tum aur Quarantine, Harsh and Bharati through fun gags will give a sneak peek to the audience on their experiences at the time of self-isolation and how the couple is dealing with them together.

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, says, “At COLORS, we continuously strive to give our viewers unparalleled entertainment even during the challenging times. To further innovate the experience and engage with the audience, we have devised a format to strengthen the connection with the loyal fans by showcasing the actors’ real selves through small vignettes and gags. Through the videos, actors will engage with the viewers by taking them on a journey of their quarantine lives while highlighting the message of social distancing. We believe that this is our true test to serve our viewers with the best even in indeterminate scenarios.”

Meet your favorite characters up and close every day on COLORS and VOOT! Stay home and stay safe.