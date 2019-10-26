News

Colors’ Khatra Khatra Khatra to go off-air on…

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Oct 2019 03:38 PM

MUMBAI: After the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Colors launched a new show which tickled the funny bones of the audience with Khatra Khatra Khatra!

The show features Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Vikas Gupta, Ridhima Pandit, and Aly Goni along with the guests who keep visiting the show and how they outwit each other through to become the prankster of the episode.

Now Indiaforums report suggests that the show will go off-air on 3rd November and the makers are planning for a season 2 of the show. 

Tags > Colors tv, Khatra Khatra Khatra, go off-air, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Aalesha
Aalesha
Shilpa Raizada
Shilpa Raizada
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan

past seven days