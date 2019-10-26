Colors’ Khatra Khatra Khatra to go off-air on…

MUMBAI: After the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Colors launched a new show which tickled the funny bones of the audience with Khatra Khatra Khatra!

The show features Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Vikas Gupta, Ridhima Pandit, and Aly Goni along with the guests who keep visiting the show and how they outwit each other through to become the prankster of the episode.

Now Indiaforums report suggests that the show will go off-air on 3rd November and the makers are planning for a season 2 of the show.