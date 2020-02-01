Colors to launch 'Legend Cricket League'; Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Jonty Rhodes, and others likely to feature

MUMBAI: And we are back with another breaking news!

Sometime ago, we broke the news about Colors planning to launch a new reality show tentatively titled Shehnaz Ki Shaadi. Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill will hunt a groom for herself in it.

Now, we have another huge piece of news to share with our ardent readers.

According to our sources, Colors is most likely to launch a tournament titled 'Legend Cricket League' for road safety. There will be six teams who will battle it out in around 11 to 12 matches.

The tournament will see cricket legends who have made their respective countries proud with their outstanding and remarkable performances over the decades.

Legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Mohammad Kaif, Muralitharan, and Brian Lara, amongst others, will play in the tournament.

Well, we are sure cricket lovers are already excited and looking forward to the league.

