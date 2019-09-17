Colors’ to launch new channel Colors’ Hope; Rubina Dilaik shoots for the promo

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about Colors launching a new channel.

Shows like Choti Sardarni and Vidya were supposed to launch on the new sister channel. However, things didn’t materialise then. Thus, the shows now air on Colors TV.



A source close to the project revealed that the venture was in the process since a long time but has finally taken the next step, with promotions on in full swing.



The channel was juggling between names like Colors Shine and Colors Jazbaat. But they finally seem to have zeroed in on Colors Hope.



Like the name suggests, Colors Hope will most probably have series that will reignite hope in the audience.



A source from the sets of Colors’ Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki informed us that Saumya Khan and Heer aka Rubina Dilaik and Sumaiya have shot for a promo for the new channel.



