Colors to launch a new show – Zindagi Safar Ka!

MUMBAI: Colors has left no stone unturned to provide its viewers power-packed entertainment.

While its fiction shows have been a great watch, the non-fiction shows manage to steal the limelight. Show like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi are visual entertainers and have a massive following. Every year, fans of the show desperately wait for the line-up of celebrities participating in the show.

Along with this, the channel presents some very good fictional content too.

Shows like Udann and Balika Vadhu have gained immense popularity for it imparted social messages.

And now, the channel has associated itself with yet another production house to churn out a narrative. Sources inform us that Pixx Entertainment will soon produce a show for Colors. It will be a family drama and we learn that it is titled, Zindagi Safar Ka.

