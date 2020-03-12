Colors’ Naagin 4 to take a LEAP

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of Television.

The viewers are confused as to how Rashami’s character will unfold in Naagin 4. Here we are to answer all the questions.

The show is set to take a leap of one year. In this one year while Brinda left Dev, the family got him to marry Shalaka (Rashami Desai). After a year, Brinda will be back in Dev’s life to win him back.

Shalaka will also have hidden motives and mysterious attached as she got married to Dev. During the holi sequences, Brinda will make a grand re-entry in the show and will try to woo Dev. The duo will have a sizzling romantic dance too.

