Colors’ Naagin 4 team to shoot in Rajasthan

MUMBAI: Naagin will soon return with season 4.



Dil Se Dil Tak and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame Jasmin Bhasin and Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura have been locked to play the leads along with Nia Sharma.



Actresses Sayantani Ghosh, Aparma Kumar, and Sheetal Jaisal have joined the cast to play pivotal roles.



We are back with another development on the show.



We hear that the Naagin 4 team is expected to kickstart their shoot from 18th November. They will be shooting in a haveli located in Rajasthan. The shoot will take place there for 15 days.



Naagin 4 is most likely to hit the TV screens from 7th December (2019) at 8 PM.