News

Colors’ Naagin 4 team to shoot in Rajasthan

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
12 Nov 2019 08:10 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about television’s most popular show Naagin, which will soon return with season 4.

We broke the news about Dil Se Dil Tak and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame Jasmin Bhasin and Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura having been locked to play the leads along with Nia Sharma.

We also mentioned about actresses Sayantani Ghosh, Aparma Kumar, and Sheetal Jaisal having joined the cast to play pivotal roles.

We are back with another development on the show.

We hear that the Naagin 4 team is expected to kickstart their shoot from 18th November. They will be shooting in a haveli located in Rajasthan. The shoot will take place there for 15 days.

Naagin 4 is most likely to hit the TV screens from 7th December (2019) at 8 PM.

past seven days