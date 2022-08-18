COLORS presents an unconventional love story of an autorickshaw driver and entrepreneur with ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’

MUMBAI: Saavi is self-reliant, optimistic, street-smart, and the sole bread winner of her family while Nityam is a self-made businessman, witty, fiercely ambitious, and a doting son. She drives an auto-rickshaw to make ends meet, he is a successful entrepreneur and a youth icon. Their paths are different yet they are bound together by a strong karmic connection and COLORS upcoming romantic drama Saavi Ki Savaari chronicles their lives. Making her debut on television with the show will be Samridhii Shukla essaying the role of Saavi while popular actor Farman Haider will be seen playing Nityam’s character. Produced by Dashami Creations, ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ will premiere on 22nd August and air every Monday to Friday at 6.30 pm, only on COLORS.

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 says, “At COLORS, we always aim to break the clutter and portray empowering characters through our stories. Saavi Ki Savaari brings to life a heartwarming love story of a girl Saavi who is an autorickshaw driver. As she goes along, she finds her footing, encounters love and breaks many biases. We are certain that Saavi's aspirational and endearing journey will hit the right chord and enthrall our viewers.”

Breaking stigmas around gender-labeled professions, Saavi becomes the first female auto-rickshaw driver from Ujjain, who enjoys driving and earning her living without feeling any sense of embarrassment about her profession. In unexpected circumstances, Saavi meets Nityam, a workaholic businessman who is highly ambitious and temperamental. He is extremely focused on building his business empire and wants to marry a woman who can match up to his intellect and help him achieve his goals. Destiny plays its part and binds these contrasting souls with the string of love. What will happen when two people belonging to two different strata of society come together?

Ninad Vaidya, Producer, Dashami Creations says, “We are excited to associate with COLORS for the first time with a never seen before concept- the heart touching love story ‘Saavi Ki Savari’. With this show we hope to break the gender stereotypes and showcase that no job is menial. It’s not how much you earn, but your commitment to your work and ethics you follow define how far one walks on the journey of fulfilment. The show will not only highlight the hardships of Saavi, but it will also narrate a beautiful love story of Saavi and Nityam. We are eagerly waiting for the viewers to enjoy the show on 22nd August.”

On playing the titular role of Saavi, Samridhii Shukla says, “I’m thrilled to make my television debut with such an uncoventional character like Saavi. She is a self-made girl who faces all her challenges with a smile and takes pride in driving an auto-rickshaw to support her family. With evolving times, women today are breaking the stereotypes by stepping into challenging roles, and hence I am certain that viewers will relate to Saavi and her beautiful story. I am grateful to be a part of the COLORS family and looking forward to this exciting new journey.”

Portraying Nityam’s character, Farman Haider says, “Nityam is a suave businessman, who has a charming personality. He is a headstrong person who always chases his goals and only confides in his mother. This show will trace an interesting contrast between him and Saavi who are destined to meet and discover love together. Samridhii aka Saavi is a vivacious and extremely passionate actor to work with, I am already having a great time working with her on this show! We hope our show will bring a smile to everyone’s faces as we begin this wonderful journey.”

Watch ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ every Monday to Friday starting 22nd August at 6.30 pm, only on COLORS!