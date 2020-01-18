COLORS’ Shakti..Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii opens a new chapter with 15 years leap

MUMBAI: She is an eternal dreamer and believes in fairy tales. She wishes to find a beautiful love story and a prince charming who would sweep her off her feet. But while she wishes to break free and lead a normal life, the truth about her identity keeps her from achieving her dreams. Meet Heer, who will take ahead Soumya’s legacy as Shakti...Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii takes 15 years leap. The show in the past has narrated a riveting story of a transgender Soumya as she fights against all odds to find her footing in the society. The story hereafter will chronicle Heer’s life and the journey of herself discovery. Essaying the titular role of Heer will be actor Jigyasa Singh while Simba Nagpal will also be seen in the lead role as Virat Singh.

Speaking about the development, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii… is a show that has grown from strength to strength since its inception. Not only did it spark conversations but it also gave viewers a glimpse into the trials and tribulations of a transgender through Soumya’s riveting story. Post leap, the show will highlight Heer’s story and her journey of discovering her identity. Rubina Dilaik convincingly brought Soumya’s character to life and now Jigyasa Singh will take forward the legacy as Heer. With this new phase, we wish to continue shattering prejudices and entertaining our viewers through compelling storytelling.”

Heer is a college-going girl who believes in living life to the fullest. She is adored by her mother and grandmother Preeto (Kamiya Punjabi) and bears similarity to her father Harman. While Preeto dotes on her, she acts as Heer’s protective shield to keep her from knowing her true identity. Heer constantly lives in the shadow of her brothers Sohum (Avinash Mukherjee) and Rohan ( Meherzan Mazda ) who are excessively protective about her. But oblivious to the complexities surrounding her life and wanting to break free from their watchful eye and experience everything that a girl of her age would want to. But in her journey, she is met with numerous hurdles and how she braves through them forms the premise of the story.

Jigyasa Singh essaying the character of Heer commented, “Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has been one of the breakthrough shows to highlight the prejudices and issues plaguing the transgender community and how the journey of Soumya makes the difference. She has set a benchmark with her character and the responsibility now lies on my shoulders. My character Heer is very full of life and she is a true reflection of her father Harman. The 15-year leap will not only put the spotlight on Heer’s life but also reopen many chapters from her past. I am extremely excited and looking forward to this new journey.”

Along with Jigyasa Singh and Kamiya Punjabi, the show will have Avinash Mukherjee , Meherzan Mazda, Gouri Tonk and Parag Tyagi in key roles.