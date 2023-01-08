COLORS' 'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav introduces Siddhant Issar as Tarkasur, the Ambitious Demon King

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 16:38
Sati

MUMBAI : The grand depiction of the universe's first love story between Lord Shiv and Goddess Sati in COLORS' ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav’ has enthralled viewers. In the unfolding narrative, Daksh takes a critical stance towards Lord Shiv during the auspicious Prayag Yagya and declares a Mahayagya, deliberately excluding both Shiv and Sati from the proceedings. This Mahayagya eventually results in ‘Sati Dahan’, which plays a catalyst for events that change the world as we know it. As the story proceeds, actor Siddhant Issar is all set to enter the show in the role of Tarkasur, the son of Vajranga and Vajrangi. The talented actor will be seen donning a unique look curated to signify the demon king’s enigmatic and evil energy. The show will capture Tarkasur undergoing arduous penance for a long time to wield the power to defeat Indra and the Devas and conquer Swarg Lok. A legendary chapter will unfold in the saga as Tarkasur acts on claiming everything that belongs to the Asurs.

Talking about essaying the role of Tarkasur, Siddhant Issar shares, “I'm thrilled about diving into the world of Tarkasur, the mighty demon king, by joining the team of Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav. To bring him alive on screen with the utmost authenticity, I underwent rigorous physical training and read about him extensively. Tarkasur is not a one-dimensional antagonist; he has a formidable presence and pain that drives his thirst for power. Playing this complex character is an honour, especially as the show ushers in a new era in the mythological genre. I find COLORS and Siddharth Kumar Tewary's vision for Shiv Shakti quite inspiring, and I hope this show marks the beginning of a fruitful association.”

‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ airs every Monday to Sunday at 8:00 pm only on COLORS.
 

 

 

Lord Shiv Sati Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav Prayag Yagya Mahayagya Vajranga Devas Tarkasur Siddharth Kumar Tewary Vajrangi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 16:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Akanksha Puri and Sourabh Raaj Jain to be seen in an upcoming ott series
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the entertainment world...
Katha Ankahee: Wow! Viaan makes a romantic move on Katha, Aarav reaches Viaan's home
MUMBAI :  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Really! Abhinav Shukla finally breaks silence on wife Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy rumors
MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wow! Abhishek Malhan’s fans gather at Delhi Haat in his support as the show nears finale
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s been declared as the blockbuster of all seasons....
Anupamaa: OMG! Vanraj has heartbreak and breaks down as he comes to know about Kavya cheating on him
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Sweet! Pankhuri Awasthi shares delightful pictures with her twin babies and hubby Gautam Rode, fans react
MUMBAI : TV actors Pankhuri Awasthy and her actor husband Gautam had recently announced that they are expecting their...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan’s first look from Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial 'Chandu Champion is phenomenal!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rubina
Really! Abhinav Shukla finally breaks silence on wife Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy rumors
Gautam rode
Sweet! Pankhuri Awasthi shares delightful pictures with her twin babies and hubby Gautam Rode, fans react
Kamna Pathak
Kya Baat Hai! Actors should look up to Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Kamna Pathak for this reason
Hiba Nawab
Exclusive! Hiba Nawab, Jigyasa Singh, and Manav Gohil also approached for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next for Sony SAB!
Badshah Onboards
Badshah Onboards Telugu Actress Sakshi Vaidya For His Next Massive Release
Shubhangi Atre
Exclusive! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Angoori aka Shubhangi Atre to go on a break, and return after a month! Read for Full Scoop!