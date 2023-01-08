COLORS' 'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav introduces Siddhant Issar as Tarkasur, the Ambitious Demon King

MUMBAI : The grand depiction of the universe's first love story between Lord Shiv and Goddess Sati in COLORS' ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav’ has enthralled viewers. In the unfolding narrative, Daksh takes a critical stance towards Lord Shiv during the auspicious Prayag Yagya and declares a Mahayagya, deliberately excluding both Shiv and Sati from the proceedings. This Mahayagya eventually results in ‘Sati Dahan’, which plays a catalyst for events that change the world as we know it. As the story proceeds, actor Siddhant Issar is all set to enter the show in the role of Tarkasur, the son of Vajranga and Vajrangi. The talented actor will be seen donning a unique look curated to signify the demon king’s enigmatic and evil energy. The show will capture Tarkasur undergoing arduous penance for a long time to wield the power to defeat Indra and the Devas and conquer Swarg Lok. A legendary chapter will unfold in the saga as Tarkasur acts on claiming everything that belongs to the Asurs.

Talking about essaying the role of Tarkasur, Siddhant Issar shares, “I'm thrilled about diving into the world of Tarkasur, the mighty demon king, by joining the team of Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav. To bring him alive on screen with the utmost authenticity, I underwent rigorous physical training and read about him extensively. Tarkasur is not a one-dimensional antagonist; he has a formidable presence and pain that drives his thirst for power. Playing this complex character is an honour, especially as the show ushers in a new era in the mythological genre. I find COLORS and Siddharth Kumar Tewary's vision for Shiv Shakti quite inspiring, and I hope this show marks the beginning of a fruitful association.”

‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ airs every Monday to Sunday at 8:00 pm only on COLORS.

