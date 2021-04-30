COLORS show Udaariyan gets an ultimatum, whereas Bawara Dil and Pinjra Khoobsurat Ka might go off air in June

MUMBAI: The rising COVID cases in our nation as become a case of concern for the country and many sectors are getting badly affected and one of it, is the entertainment industry.

Like any other sector, the television industry is also suffering due to the COVID crisis that has hit our country.

While many shows have shifted their base to other location in other states, some are running on Bank episodes.

While there are few serials that have also got an ultimatum that if their serial doesn’t do well, then the channel will shut shop the show.

Now after Zee Tv gave an ultimatum to their show, as per media reports COLORS have also give Udaariyan a final warning that if it doesn’t do well then it might go off air.

Whereas Bawara Dil and Pinjara Khubsurti Ka might go off air in the month of June though there is no confirmation about the same.

Well, if there is any truth to these rumors then all three shows might go off air and it will be a big disappointment for the fans of the show.

Hardly any months have become for Udaariyan and Bawara Dil to be aired on television and now the warning bells have come in from the channel.

Last year also around the major lockdown across the country this was the major issue where many shows ended abruptly and once again its repeating.

