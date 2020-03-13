Colors' show Vidya's star cast beaming with joy and we know why

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya is one of the popular daily soaps of the small screen. The daily has been quite favourite among the viewers. Meera Deosthale plays the role of Vidya while Namish Taneja plays Vivek.

Vidya and Vivek's fresh pair and their subtle romance have won several hearts. The show has been doing wonders ever since its beginning.

And now, its celebration time for the entire star cast of Vidya as the show has successfully completed 150 episodes. Yes, you heard it right!

And on this special occasion, the whole team had a lovely celebration on the set.

Meera posted a few pictures on her Instagram story while Namish also shared a post to congratulate the whole team for this achievement.

Take a look at the posts:

Well, a special surprise is stored in for the fans. A beautiful romantic sequence of Vidya and Vivek will be shown and we are sure fans will simply love it.

Here's wishing the entire team of Vidya many congratulations for 150 episodes!