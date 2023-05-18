COLORS' upcoming drama 'Neerja....Ek Nayi Pehchaan' to feature seasoned actors Ayub Khan and Vibha Chibber

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 17:00
Ayub Khan and Vibha Chibber

MUMBAI:Get ready for a heartwarming family drama that will tug at your heartstrings, as COLORS' upcoming show 'Neerja....Ek Nayi Pehchaan' showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strive against all odds for a brighter future. With its gripping promo, the show promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors including Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh, Aastha Sharma and Rajveer Singh. Joining this exciting lot is versatile actor Ayub Khan and talented actor Vibha Chibber in the roles of Bijoy and Shubhra respectively. Bijoy is Abeer's (played by Rajveer Singh) father and Shubhra is his sister who is the head of the Bagchi family. It will be interesting to watch what twists Bijoy and Shubhra will bring to this compelling narrative.

Ayub Khan, the seasoned actor, is all set to make his mark in COLORS’ upcoming show 'Neerja....Ek Nayi Pehchaan'. Expressing his excitement, Ayub Khan said, “I feel extremely grateful to be a part of the COLORS family, and for the long-standing association that I share with them. 'Neerja....Ek Nayi Pehchaan' is an interesting show, and I am thrilled to be playing the role of Bijoy, who is a devoted father and an embodiment of traditional values. It’s a pleasure to work with such talented actors like Sneha Wagh, Vibha Chibber and Kamya Panjabi, and I hope that our collective efforts will be appreciated by the audience. I urge all our viewers to tune in and be a part of this beautiful journey that we have embarked upon.”

Vibha Chibber, who is all set to play the role of Shubhra in 'Neerja....Ek Nayi Pehchaan', says, "It's always exciting to be part of a show that tells differentiated stories. I feel grateful to COLORS for giving me this opportunity to portray the character of Shubhra, who is the head of the Bagchi family. Shubhra is a strong, powerful, and opinionated woman, who knows what she wants and is not afraid to voice her opinions. I hope the audience enjoys watching my character and the twists and turns that she brings to the show."

To know more, watch ‘Neerja....Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ coming soon on COLORS.

 

Tellychakkar Team

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 17:00

