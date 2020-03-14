Colors’ Vidya goes through timeslot change

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya, produced by Mahesh Pandey is one of the popular daily soaps of the small screen. The daily has been quite favourite among the viewers. The show stars Meera Deosthale playins the role of Vidya while Namish Taneja plays Vivek.

Vidya and Vivek's fresh pair and their subtle romance have won several hearts. The show has been doing wonders ever since its beginning and it recently completed 150 episodes.

As per the latest update the show has gone timeslot change. The producer Mahesh Pandey shared a post on his Instagram confirming the news. He mentioned that Vidya will air on a new timeslot i.e. 6.30pm from 31 March.

He wrote: To be successful you must accept all challenges that come your way. You can't just accept the ones you like. VIDYA : Ek Anpadh Angrezi Teacher Ki Anokhi Kahani ... Ab Ek Naye Samay par ... 30th March Se Monday - Saturday at 6:30 pm.”

Vidya currently airs at 7pm. The channel is contemplating to launch Ishq Mein Marjawan season 2 at 7pm or in the place of Mujhse Shaadi Karonge at 10.30pm.

However, there are high chances that IMM 2 will replace Mujhse Shaadi Karonge which is shutting down by end of this month.

