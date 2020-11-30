Comedian Krushna Abhishek assures unconditional support to fellow comedian Bharti Singh at her hours of distress amid NCB's ongoing drug-probe

MUMBAI: Ever since Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa found themselves embroiled in the ongoing Bollywood drugs case, speculations have been rife whether the comedienne will continue to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Bharti and Haarsh were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday, November 21, for the possession and consumption of ganja (cannabis) and subsequently released on bail on Monday.

While in an exclusive chat, Kiku Sharda said that he hadn’t heard of Bharti being ousted from the comedy show, Krushna Abhishek was more forthcoming in extending his support to the beleaguered comedienne.

On being asked about the reports hinting towards Bharti being dropped from TKSS are true, Krushna confirmed, “Bilkul aisa nahi hai (Not at all). I haven’t heard of any such discussion or development from the channel’s end. No such decision has been taken by the channel. Even if something like this happens, I will support Bharti. She should get back to work. Jo ho gaya woh ho gaya (Whatever has happened, has happened). We stand by Bharti and both Kapil (Sharma) and I are with her. She has my unconditional support.”.

When prodded about the November 27th's shoot, wherein Bharti was conspicuous by her absence, Krushna replied, “I think Bharti was unwell. She herself didn’t want to shoot or else she would have come. We are like family.”.

Krushna and Bharti go back a long way. For the actor-comedian, Bharti is like his sister. He was among the first few, who rushed to meet her and Haarsh soon after their release. He shared, “I met them soon after their release. We go back a long way. Our equation goes beyond our profession. I have seen Haarsh from his days of struggle. Bees saal ka aaya hua tha to write for Comedy Circus (He joined Comedy Circus as a writer at the age of 20). Mere saamne date karna shuru kiya tha dono ne (I have witnessed their friendship blossom into love) and I even hosted their wedding. Arti (Singh) ko chhod kar agar meri koi baahar sister hai jisko main proudly behen bolta hoon, toh woh Bharti hai (Bharti is the only one I proudly call my sister apart from my real sibling, Arti).”.

He confirmed, “Bharti has stood beside me through thick and thin. She was the first person to meet me when my father was unwell and also when he passed away. She was the first person to call me when I had my twin boys. I fell sick while hosting an award function with Maniesh Paul, but Bharti filled in for me without batting an eyelid. Kaun karta hai kisi ke liye aisa? That’s the bond we share. So, I had to meet her at any cost after she was released. I don’t know about the world and others, but I am standing by Bharti.”.

Further, Krushna firmly believes that everyone deserves a second chance. He is particularly irked about fellow comedian Raju Srivastava’s statement on Bharti and others, including him. “Raju Srivastava ne toh bohot hi bakwaas kee hai. What he said was shocking. Usne lifetime ke liye relationship kharaab kar liya hai sabke saath. Poori team hamaari naraaz hai ussey for the comment he made (Team ‘TKSS’ is very upset with him).”, he signed off.

For those uninitiated, in an interview soon after Bharti’s arrest, Raju had expressed his shock and anger towards Bharti after she admitted to consuming drugs. He said that he didn’t think taking any form of drugs helped improve one’s ‘creativity’, ‘energy’ or ‘concentration’.

