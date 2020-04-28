Comedian Mallika Dua loves cancelling plans with her friends; reveals an interesting reason

MUMBAI: Mallika Dua is one of the most popular comedians of our country. The actress has come a long way in her career and has developed a great fan following over the years.

With the ongoing lockdown 2.0, Mallika is making the most of it as she is already someone who loves staying home in isolation. The actress revealed that she is having a great time being herself.

During her recent live chat session with TellyChakkar, Mallika revealed how she loves cancelling plans and spend time at home.

The actress further said how she hardly steps out of the house. She revealed that she steps out only if it's necessary.

Well, we are sure Mallika's friends must be having a hard time as she is probably the first one to back out from a fun outing with them.

Mallika also revealed why people can’t have virtual meetings and interaction like it’s happening now. The actress feels it’s so much easier for her to connect with people virtually rather than meeting them.

It seems Mallika loves to keep herself away from people and stay in her own sweet world.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.