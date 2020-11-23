Comedian Rajeev Nigam says no one from the fraternity helped him except Maniesh Paul

MUMBAI: Comedian Rajeev Nigam is going through an extremely difficult time. He lost his son Devraj just a few days ago.

The Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai fame actor finally opened up about this unfortunate turn of events which left him and his family in sorrow. In a conversation with Mid-Day, the actor revealed of getting financial help from actor and popular TV host Maniesh Paul in his low times. He also revealed about going through a financial crunch for the past two and half years while his son was undergoing treatment.

ALSO READ: Rajeev Nigam’s son Devraj passes away on his birthday

Rajeev said, “I've been facing a financial crisis for the past two and a half years, while on one hand, I was unable to work, on the other hand, my son was undergoing his treatment. To be honest, it was disappointing to see that in these testing times, no one from the fraternity helped me except Maniesh Paul. Maniesh helped me a lot, not just financially but also mentally he has been a strong support.” The actor’s son Devraj passed away on his birthday itself. It was since 2018 that the actor’s son was not keeping well, he has slipped into coma, as per reports in Mid Day.

Rajeev is known for his work in shows like Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, Comedy Circus Ke Superstars, Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai, Maa Exchange, among others.

ALSO READ: Rajeev Nigam to be seen in Star Plus’ Maharaj Ki Jai Ho

CREDITS: SPOTBOYE