Comedians Gaurav Gera-Sunil Grover challenge Sidharth-Shehnaaz

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the popular divas of the small screen. The Punjabi Ki Katrina shot to fame with her stint in Colors' most popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Another handsome hunk who is constantly grabbing attention from the viewers is Sidharth Shukla. He has become everyone's favourite ever since his participation in Bigg Boss 13 and also winning the show's trophy.

While Shehnaaz did not win the show but managed to grab the maximum attention of the viewers with her participation. Gill's growing closeness with Sidharth Shukla became a major highlight of the show.

The viewers showered heaps of praises for Sid and Shehnaaz and fondly refer to them as Sidnaaz.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth are extremely popular among the fans. The duo enjoys a massive fan base on popular social media platforms Twitter and Instagram.

One tweet or picture on their social media handle gets them trending and fans shower lots of love on all their posts.

And now, here's something exciting coming up for the Sidnaaz fans.

Sid took to Twitter to tweet about Amazon Prime's latest reality show LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse. The Indian iteration of Last One Laughing is a reality show where a bunch of 'funny' people are locked into a house for a predetermined period tasked with not laughing.

The actor reveals that he could have definitely won the show if he had participated in this.

Take a look:

.@primevideoin agar main iss ghar mein hota, toh pakka jeet jata#LOLonPrime pic.twitter.com/nZ4Gc0Hc1g — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 10, 2021

Responding to Sid's tweet, comedian Sunil Grover gives a challenge to Sid. He also tags Gaurav Gera who is also a part of the show.

Take a look:

Jitnaa aasaan dikh raha hai, utnaa hi difficult hai! @GauravGera what say, let's try this with Sidharth? — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 10, 2021

Gaurav also agrees to the same and tells that Shehnaaz Gill should also be invited for this challenge.

Take a look:

Yes, abhi aaya! I smell bohot saara fun

Lage haath @ishehnaaz_gill ko bhi bulaa le? #SidNaazOnLOL will be more fun — Gaurav Gera (@gauravgera) May 10, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill accepts the challenge and here's what she said:

Sadda LOL LOL, tuhada LOL challenge? Theek hai, Challenge Accepted#SidNaazOnLOL — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 10, 2021

Well, it will be interesting to see if Sid and Shehnaaz will come together and how they will manage to nail the challenge.

